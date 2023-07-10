Lauv announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and more

Lauv has announced details of headline UK and European tour dates and ticket details.

The artist will bring his The Between the Albums Tour to venues in Europe in late 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 14 July via See Tickets.

The tour will kick off on 3 October in Amsterdam and head to Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Brussels and Paris.

The run of shows will finish up with a headline gig at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

He’s currently touring across Asia as part of the tour and will head to Australia and Mexico in late 2023 with the headline show.

The singer recently opened up about his sexuality in a short and sweet TikTok video, which was met with a positive wave of support.

The blurry, five-second selfie video, posted to his 1.3 million TikTok followers, featured text placed over the video reading: “When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men“.

“Does it have to be that big of a deal?” the 28-year-old singer asked in the TikTok post’s caption.

“I haven’t done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wanna jump the gun but tbh I feel things and I don’t wanna pretend I don’t.”

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 14 July via See Tickets.

Fans can sign up for the official artist presale on Lauv’s website. This will take place from 9am on 12 July and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.