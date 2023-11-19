Tickets for Glastonbury Festival sell out and hopeful goers reactions are everything
Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 sold out in under an hour, leaving hopeful festival-goers to cope with their disappointment by posting funny memes on X.
Sales for Glastonbury tickets were initially pushed back by two weeks after organisers confirmed an issue with some voter registrations. On Sunday (19 November), all tickets for the 2024 event were bought just before 10am.
The festival announced on X: “Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.
“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”
Glastonbury has since been trending on X with hilarious memes presenting a global struggle to even get through to the ticket page.
One post read: “At this point, I believe my chances of creating a band and making it to perform at Glastonbury are higher than getting a ticket on general sale”
Another branded Glastonbury’s website “the most hated page on the Internet”.
Many posted their frustration at missing out on tickets, while others accused the festival of having an unfair ticket system.
Many people posted complaints under Glastonbury’s announcement of sold-out tickets.
“Should be a rule that you can’t go the following year if you’ve been the previous year to give people a chance.
“Some people have tried for decades and failed, while I see the same few people I know go almost every year,” one person wrote.
Another commented: “Great – another year and no ticket. It would be easier to write a No 1 album and be asked to play – I’ve got 6 months so probably worth trying that route!”
The line-up for the festival, which is due to take place at Worthy Farm from 26 to 30 June, will be announced early next year, but organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that a “really big American artist” will be among the headliners, as reported by the BBC.
