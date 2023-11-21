Pink has announced more dates for her Summer Carnival World Tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will bring the tour back to the UK and Europe for a string of stadium shows.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 30 November and fans can now sign up for access via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 11 June at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium before heading to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for two nights.

She’ll also headline dates in Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow before heading across Europe.

The Summer Carnival World Tour will then head to the likes of Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stuttgart, Brussels and finish up in Stockholm on 25 July.

It follows up her 2023 run this summer, which included sold-out shows at Hyde Park, and saw her perform hits and saw her perform “Raise Your Glass”, “So What”, “Try” and “What About Us”.

She recently made headlines on the US leg of her tour after pledging to give out banned books at her Florida gigs in an act of protest against lawmakers’ attempts to stifle free speech and LGBTQ+ stories.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” she explained.

The upcoming UK and European tour dates will see her once again joined by support acts The Script, GAYLE, and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

You can find out everything we know about tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

The UK and Ireland dates go on sale at 10am on 30 November via Ticketmaster.

Fans of the singer are being asked to register for the chance to purchase tickets for the Summer Carnival 2024.

Registration is open until Thursday, 23 November 2023 at 11:59pm via Ticketmaster.

You’ll get an email within 24 hours confirming your registration and then a second email on Monday, 27 November telling you if you were selected to get access to the sale or waitlisted.

If you’re selected you’ll receive a unique access code for the ticket sale, but it doesn’t guarantee tickets.

A presale will then begin on Tuesday, 28 November for select fans ahead of the general sale.

The tickets for the European dates go on sale between 24 and 27 November and you can find out more below.