Pink has officially kicked off her huge UK and European Summer Carnival Tour – and this is the setlist.

The singer is headlining stadiums across the continent, performing new tracks alongside her biggest hits.

This includes two nights at Bolton’s University Stadium, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival.

She’ll also head to the likes of Paris, Berlin, Munich, Hannover, Vienna and Warsaw to perform stadium shows across the summer.

Discussing the tour on Instagram, the singer said there’s “no better month to do it in than Pride Month”.

“We get to feel all the feelings we’ve been stuffing down. We get to close our eyes and leave it all behind. We get to scream and cry and laugh and embrace the memories we have all made together and then make some more,” the pop icon added.

She recently released her ninth album, Trustfall which features singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and the title track.

But fans can expect to hear material from her extensive back catalogue across the tour – as well as gravity defying stunts.

You can find out everything we know so far including the Pink setlist, stage times and ticket details for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Pink setlist for her 2023 tour

The Pink setlist has been revealed following her opening show. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK)

During the opening night of the UK and European leg of the Summer Carnival Tour, Pink played the following setlist. Fans can expect it to be similar across the upcoming tour dates:

Get the Party Started

Raise Your Glass

Who Knew

Just Like a Pill

Try

What About Us

Heartbeat

Turbulence

Make You Feel My Love

Just Give Me a Reason

F**kin’ Perfect

Just Like Fire

Please Don’t Leave Me

Cover Me in Sunshine

Kids in Love

When I Get There

I Am Here

Irrelevant

No Ordinary Love (Sade cover)

Runaway

TRUSTFALL

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

Last Call

So What

What time does Pink come on stage?

On the opening night of the tour in Bolton, the singer and support acts played the following set times.

They’re subject to change depending on venue curfews, but fans can expect it to be similar for most shows:

5.30pm – KidCutUp

6.45pm – Gayle

7.15pm – KidCutUp

7:30pm – The Script

8:30pm – KidCutUp

8:50pm – Pink

11pm – Curfew

Who’s the support act?

Pink will be joined by The Script, who will perform tracks from their six UK number one albums including “For the First Time” and “Breakeven”.

Also on the lineup is breakthrough singer-songwriter GAYLE, whose hit single “abcdefu” topped the charts last year.

Plus, DJ and producer KidCutUP will also play a set throughout the night after previously being a special guest on the Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019.

If you’re heading to the two Hyde Park shows, then the lineup looks a little different. She’ll be joined by Gwen Stefani at both dates.

While Sam Ryder, GAYLE, Sam Tompkins, Maddie Zahm, Mae Stephens, Will Linley will perform on 24 June.

And Tinashe, Lyra, Maddie Zahm, Valencia Grace, Nell Mescal, Beren Olivia will perform on 25 June.

Can I still get Pink tickets?

Limited tickets for her UK shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster.

This includes fan-to-fan resale tickets, which allows fans who can no longer attend list their tickets at face value or less.

For the European dates, you can check out the ticket links below.

What are the tour dates?

Pink is taking the Summer Carnival Tour to stadiums across the UK and Europe. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK)

Pink will play the following UK and European shows on her Summer Carnival Tour in 2023: