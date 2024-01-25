Kendal Calling announces 2024 lineup: ticket prices, presale info and more

Kendal Calling has announced details of its 2024 edition including lineup, dates and ticket prices.

The festival will return to Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District on 1-4 August.

Festival goers can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 29 January via See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

This year’s edition will be headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini and The Streets.

You may like to watch

They’re joined by the likes of Sugababes, Declan McKenna, The Snuts, Kate Nash, Keane, Katy B, Paul Heaton, Pale Waves and Feeder.

Sugababes will appear at Kendal Calling 2024. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA)

Other names include Heather Small, CMAT, Lightning Seeds as well as DJ sets from Shy FX, Craig Charles and Orbital.

Ahead of tickets going on general sale this week, you can find out ticket prices, presale info and the full lineup info below.

When do Kendal Calling tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Monday, 29 January via See Tickets.

A presale takes place from 10am on Friday, 26 January that you can sign up for via the official Kendal Calling website.

Early bird tickets have now sold out and the festival will release tier four weekend tickets which are priced from £179.

You can find out more about ticket prices below.

What are the Kendal Calling ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed by the festival that tickets will cost the following for the 2023 edition of Kendal Calling.

Adult weekend camping ticket – release four – £179 plus booking fees

Teen weekend camping ticket (ages 11-15) – £95 plus booking fees

Child weekend camping ticket (ages six-10) – £25 plus booking fees

Weekend payment plan tickets are also available which lets you spread the cost of your ticket over a number of months.

Other ticket types are available including pre-pitched tents, luxury tents and yurts. You can find out pricing for these on See Tickets.

Meanwhile shuttle bus tickets are priced at £15, which is a return journey to and from Penrith train station and car parking passes are priced at £18.

All ticket types for Kendal Calling 2024 are available from See Tickets.

What’s the lineup?

The festival has announced its full lineup for 2024. This includes headliners Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini.

You can check out the full lineup poster below.

Where is Kendal Calling?

Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District.

You can travel by coach, train and car, with official coach tickets released via the official website.