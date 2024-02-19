Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause-Flipo and her spouse, ‘Be Your Mind’ singer G Flip, have revealed lube was their secret weapon at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Stause arrived to the awards show last night (18 February) in a skin-tight mermaid silhouette dress by Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design.

The dramatic eggplant-coloured gown featured a long train and plunging, scalloped neckline.

Non-binary Australian singer songwriter G Flip rocked up to support their spouse with a distressed patchwork suit from Melbourne-based designer E Nola. G Flip paired the look with Dr. Martens, dark sunglasses, and a trio of chains.

Stause, 44, and G Flip, 30, posed for the paparazzi line up looking loved up with their arms around each other.

G Flip – whose full name is Georgia Claire Flipo and who uses they/them pronouns – also proved they could add ‘stylist’ to their resume on the carpet.

G Flip helped their wife Chrishell Stause get the perfect shot at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Mid-photo call, G Flip stepped away from their wife to bend down and adjust the latex train on her dress – a very adorable moment!

On the red carpet, Stause was interviewed by E! News where she spoke about the details of getting into her outfit.

She revealed that preparation for her look involved “a little bit of lube to get into [the dress].”

Stause also shared that after being married to G Flip for nearly a year, newly-wed life has been “just the best. They’re my best friend. They’re so amazing,” she gushed.

The pair got married in May 2023 in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Stause then changed her surname to Stause-Flipo.

The pair confirmed they were dating in May 2022 on Instagram after they first met at a Halloween party in October 2021 where they were both dressed as skeletons.

This past Halloween, the pair once again proved that they’re real lovers of the spooky season, and dressed up as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch.

Stause was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards, but lost out to Khloe Kardashian.

Though not all is lost: Selling Sunset has just been confirmed for season eight. The American reality television follows agents at a high-end real estate brokerage firm in LA.

“Buckle up! We’re at the ‘gird their loins’ point,” Stause teased about the forthcoming season.

Stause has been a part of the show since it’s first season in 2019, and continues to merge her professional and personal life on the Netflix series.