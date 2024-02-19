Many People’s Choice Awards viewers are praising Billie Eilish for some hot gossip that got caught on camera.

The ‘What Was I Made For’ singer-songwriter, along with many famous faces, attended the People’s Choice Awards last night (18 February), and appeared to throw some serious shade at other attendees.

In the short clip that is now going viral, the 22-year-old – who lost 100,000 Instagram followers after coming out as someone who is attracted to women in 2023 – can be seen sitting beside Kylie Minogue on table three.

Eilish leans towards the Australian gay icon and seems gesture backwards to a table behind them.

She then seems to cast aspersions at some of the fellow awards show guests: “There’s some like… TikTokers here.”

Billie Eilish at the 2024 #PCAs:



“There’s some like… TikTokers here” pic.twitter.com/PhultTjxcy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2024

Eilish tries to cover her mouth with her hand but lip readers and close listeners were instantly on the case.

You may like to watch

In longer videos of the viral People’s Choice Awards moment it seems as if she continued: “Which is just… I don’t need it.”

“And she’s right like why are they inviting Tiktokers everywhere,” one user on X (Twitter) posted.

Another shared the same sentiment: “I’m sorry but she’s so real why are they inviting Z listers when A listers are also here.”

One user even highlighted that the pairing of Eilish and Minogue was iconic.

“Billie and Kylie need to put their gossiping to good use and make a diss track together,” they wrote.

Now the clip has been viewed millions of times, it’s made it’s was into the TikTok sphere.

TikToker Jessica Golich addressed the clip on her account where she prefaced that Billie Eilish is “one of those super, super talented artists.”

She then said that Billie “probably sees the world through a different lens.”

Eilish was in attendance at the People’s Choice Awards as she was nominated for, and won, TV Performance of the Year for her dramatic turn in Swarm.

The satirical comedy horror miniseries saw Eilish play Eva, a women’s empowerment cult leader who takes a young woman (Dominique Fishback) obsessed with a popstar under her wing.

Taking to the stage to accept her fan-voted award, Eilish dedicated the award to the show’s lead, Fishback.

“She brought her whole cooch into that show,” Eilish said of Fishback’s performance.

“And she really carried the hell out of it. She taught me everything I know. That whole experience I owe to her.”

“She deserves this more than I do. She’s incredible, she is beautiful, she is talented, she should be cast in everything forever.”