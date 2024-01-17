G Flip covered Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer and queer fans can’t cope

Queer fans have been left overjoyed by singer G Flip’s “masc lesbian” cover of Taylor Swift’s hit “Cruel Summer”.

The Australian musician, who married Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause last year, performed their own take on Swift’s mega hit for youth radio station triple j.

During the station’s weekly segment, Like A Version, an artist is invited into the studio to play one of their own tracks as well as a song they love by someone else.

G Flip chose “Cruel Summer”, saying it’s “one of the best pop songs ever written”.

The singer added: “I feel, as a queer person, we’ve all gone through a summer where you’ve fallen in love with someone. As a story, I love it and there are a lot of queer Taylor Swift fans who would like me changing the lyrics a little bit.”

G Flip’s rock take on the track, during which they also played the drums, was an immediate hit with fans and even got a like from Swift herself.

“Insane, really captured the vibe of song and made it gay,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I can’t stop watching. Best cover of any song I have ever heard.”

And a third enthused: “This is so good. When you jumped on the drums, I thought your singing might take a tumble but you sounded better… going to watch it again.”

Not to be dramatic but this had made my year https://t.co/tffoM2WTrC — claudia 🏳️‍🌈 (@allhomonosapien) January 12, 2024

if god hates The Gays why do we keep winning?? https://t.co/7Ak4bkmpWa — Nils 🦭 (@hairpindrop13) January 12, 2024

BAD BAD GIRL SHINY PEARL hearing this song with she/her pronouns feels like coming home. the music, stings, drums, whole production really makes me feel this song in my soul !!! https://t.co/lNc7nS9Mgn — dazey (@urdazey) January 12, 2024

After getting the digital thumbs-up from Swift, G-Flip thanked the star and admitted they were a bit nervous they would get criticism from her fans, known as Swifties.

“I really thought that it was going to get a lot of hate because it’s such a big song. And, when you take on a big song, you don’t want to destroy or ruin it,” they said in a video posted to their Instagram story. “So, thank you so much for liking it.

“And thank you, Taylor, for liking it. I’m trying not to cry. It’s really cool. I love your art, and thank you so much everyone for getting around this cover.”

The new track has been such a smash that G Flip is going to release it on streaming platforms on Friday (19 January).

“Thanks so much for the love on this one. I respect @taylorswift as a songwriter, businesswoman and person so much so it was a little daunting covering one of her songs,” G Flip wrote in a post announcing the stream.

“It’s not easy covering one of the best pop songs ever written. It was heaps of fun putting my own spin on it and entering Taylor’s world for a little bit. I’m so glad you like it 🥹 and beyond shocked and honoured that Taylor liked it. 🤯🥰”