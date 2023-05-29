Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has shut down speculation around the legality of her marriage to Australian singer G Flip in the best way.

Earlier in May, the Selling Sunset star shared the happy news that she’d tied the knot with her partner of just 12 months, Georgia Flipo, aka G Flip, at a secret Las Vegas wedding.

Sharing a highlight video reel on Instagram complete with an image of the pair in wedding outfits, Stause wrote: “Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Despite the news of the wedding ceremony, reports from both TMZ and Entertainment Tonight have confirmed that no marriage license in the Clark County Nevada Recorder’s Office has been found.

However, in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on Sunday (28 May), the 41-year-old reality star set the record straight about how serious she is about G Flip, legally married or not.

When questioned by Symon about the legal status of the union, Stause simply said: “Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that’s the thing. They’re like, ‘Gotcha!’

“But to be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say, ‘Oh, you know, G wants a green card.’ Where it’s like … G already has a passport, a visa.”

“It doesn’t matter what we do for the rest of our lives,” Stause added. “We’re gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always just gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I’m not out here to try and prove people how serious it is or how meaningful it was.

“If you don’t believe it, I don’t care and that’s the best part. I don’t need your approval.”

Stause, who is currently starring in the sixth season of Selling Sunset, publicly came out as queer during Selling Sunset the Reunion in May 2022, where she opened up about her relationship with the non-binary artist who she calls G.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” she said at the time.

G Flip, who was also present for the SiriusXM interview, also explained why getting married in Vegas was always meant to be.

They explained: “We always said for a long time that if we were to go to Vegas we would probably get married because you’ve [Chrishell] done a big traditional wedding so you weren’t planning to do a big plan for six months, invite 100 guests.

“We’ve always been a fan of Elvis and I always said if I was ever to get married I would want to do it in Vegas.

“I remember when we first started dating and you [Chrishell] said ‘yeah if I was ever to get married again it would be in Vegas’ and in my head I was ‘oh that is exactly like me’.”

The pair also opened up about on their wedding vow tattoos.

“OK, listen,” she began, “so because we randomly met at a Halloween party and we were both dressed as skeletons, during our vows, G was saying, kind of like ‘Be Your Man’ references [G Flip’s latest single].

“‘I’m not, you know, growing up with Disney, I’m not exactly what you would’ve imagined, but maybe we’re just two skeletons, like the day we met.’

“So, I have that on this side and that’s why it’s, yeah … Just because at the end of the day, who cares about anything? We are just skeletons. It’s so meaningful.”

Season six of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.