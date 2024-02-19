Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia on 16 February, taking her record-breaking show to Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a crowd of 96,000 each night she performed.

Australian singer-songwriter G Flip cemented their Swiftie status after attending Swift’s second night at the massive open-air arena tour in their hometown.

The multi-instrumentalist, born Georgia Claire Flipo, took to TikTok on 18 February to share their experience at the three-and-a-half-hour extravaganza hosted by Swift and her team of incredible bandmates, backing singers and dancers.

“Taylor got me singing like I’m a little princess who’s into boys,” the non-binary singer — who is married to Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause — quipped in the video caption.

G Flip channelled Swift’s RED era by wearing a merch top of the album cover at the event and accessorised with a black bandana around their neck, as well as a pair of black sunglasses.

“Best show ever,” they wrote whilst cheering and screaming along to the lyrics to Swift’s Cruel Summer, Love Story, Willow, Style and the finale number, Karma.

Of course, other celebrities headed up The Eras Tour in Melbourne, including fitness influencer Tammy Hemrbrow, who took her eldest daughter Saskia to the concert of a lifetime. “Era’s tour !! w my little bestie. So much fun,” she captioned her Instagram post.﻿

Hembrow also took to the show with her fiancé and Love Island Australia alum Matthew Zukowski tagged along, with the reality star wearing Travis Kelce’s iconic Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

G Flip has already proven their love for the fellow singer-songwriter superstar, having covered her 2019 song Cruel Summer on Aussie radio station triple j’s segment, Like A Version.

The musician shared their cover of the hit track from Swift’s Lover album in January, swapping out the heterosexual lyrics for a queer-friendly version — and it’s safe to say we got chills.

G Flip shared a clip on TikTok at the time, captioning the video “cruel summer but make it gay”. “SHE LOOKS UP GRINNING LIKE A DEVIL !!,” they began.

“thanks for the love on this one. Taylor crushed this song and i loved covering it.

“A lot of you saying to release it on streaming….should i do it?! In thinkin about it”.