Billie Eilish ticket prices revealed for her world tour dates

Billie Eilish recently announced details of headline world tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will embark on the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour across 2024 and 2025 in support of her upcoming album.

The first leg of the tour is due to begin in North America on 29 September in Quebec and finishing up with three nights at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on 15-17 December.

She will then head to Australia in early 2025 with dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in February and March.

Billie Eilish announces world tour dates and ticket details. (Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images for ABA)

The European leg of the tour will begin on 23 April in Stockholm and wrap up with two nights in Dublin on 26-27 July.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due for release on 17 May.

Ahead of Billie Eilish tickets being released you can check out the full tour schedule and ticket price details below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Billie Eilish ticket prices?

The price range for Billie Eilish tickets have been confirmed by a number of venues. This should give fans an idea of what to expect as they go on sale this week.

UK tour dates – £65.95 – £168.10

North American tour dates – $60 – $200

Australian tour dates – $129.90 – $249.90

European tour dates – €62.82 – €141.22

When do tickets go on sale?

They’ll be released in the general sale at 12pm local time on 3 May. Tickets will be released via a number of different ticket outlets for each region:

UK dates – ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com

North America and Europe – ticketmaster.com

Australia – ticketek.com.au

The Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour will begin in North America in fall 2024 and then head to Australia in early 2025, with dates in Europe planned for summer 2025.