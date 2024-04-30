Billie Eilish ticket prices revealed for her world tour dates
Billie Eilish recently announced details of headline world tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.
The singer will embark on the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour across 2024 and 2025 in support of her upcoming album.
The first leg of the tour is due to begin in North America on 29 September in Quebec and finishing up with three nights at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on 15-17 December.
She will then head to Australia in early 2025 with dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in February and March.
The European leg of the tour will begin on 23 April in Stockholm and wrap up with two nights in Dublin on 26-27 July.
It’ll be in support of her upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due for release on 17 May.
Ahead of Billie Eilish tickets being released you can check out the full tour schedule and ticket price details below.
What are the Billie Eilish ticket prices?
The price range for Billie Eilish tickets have been confirmed by a number of venues. This should give fans an idea of what to expect as they go on sale this week.
- UK tour dates – £65.95 – £168.10
- North American tour dates – $60 – $200
- Australian tour dates – $129.90 – $249.90
- European tour dates – €62.82 – €141.22
When do tickets go on sale?
They’ll be released in the general sale at 12pm local time on 3 May. Tickets will be released via a number of different ticket outlets for each region:
- UK dates – ticketmaster.co.uk / seetickets.com
- North America and Europe – ticketmaster.com
- Australia – ticketek.com.au
What are the tour dates?
The Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour will begin in North America in fall 2024 and then head to Australia in early 2025, with dates in Europe planned for summer 2025.
- 29 September – Centre Videotron, Quebec, QC – tickets
- 1-2 October – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON – tickets
- 4 October – CFC Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD – tickets
- 5 October – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA – tickets
- 7 October – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI – tickets
- 9 October – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ – tickets
- 11 October – TD Garden, Boston, MA – tickets
- 13 October – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA – tickets
- 16-18 October – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – tickets
- 2-3 November – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA – tickets
- 6 November – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN – tickets
- 8 November – Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH – tickets
- 10-11 November – XCEL Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN – tickets
- 13-14 November – United Center, Chicago, IL – tickets
- 16 November – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO – tickets
- 17 November – Chi Health Center, Omaha, NE – tickets
- 19-20 November – Ball Arena, Denver, CO – tickets
- 3 December – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC – tickets
- 5-6 December – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA – tickets
- 8 December – Moda Center, Portland, OR – tickets
- 10-11 December – SAP Center, San Jose, CA – tickets
- 13 December – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ – tickets
- 15-17 December – Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA – tickets
- 18-19 and 21-22 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane – tickets
- 24-25 and 27-28 February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney – tickets
- 4-5 March and 7-8 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – tickets
- 23-24 April – Avicii Arena, Stockholm – tickets
- 26 April – Telenor Arena, Oslo – tickets
- 28-29 April – Royal Arena, Copenhagen – tickets
- 2 May – ZAG Arena, Hannover – tickets
- 4-5 and 7 May – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam – tickets
- 9 May – Uber Arena, Berlin – tickets
- 29-30 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne – tickets
- 1 June – O2 Arena, Prague – tickets
- 3-4 June – Tauron Arena, Krakow – tickets
- 6 June – Stadthalle, Vienna – tickets
- 8 June – Unipol Arena, Bologna – tickets
- 10-11 June – Accor Arena, Paris – tickets
- 14-15 June – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona – tickets
- 7-8 July – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets
- 10-11 and 13-14 and 16-17 July – O2 Arena, London – tickets
- 19-20 and 22-23 July – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets
- 26-27 July – 3Arena, Dublin – tickets