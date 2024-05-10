Dannii Minogue‘s ground-breaking dating series is back for round two with I Kissed A Girl, but this time with more of a sapphic spin, with a cast of queer women and a new female narrator in TikTok comedian Charley Marlowe.

Speaking to PinkNews, Charley revealed just how much kissing there is in the dating show, which famously begins with a smooch between each of the pre-assigned pairs of girls, why the cast is so brave, and her dream job.

“So p*ssing much kissing,” Charley laughed, before adding: “I didn’t realise how much of a prude I am. I was in the voiceover booth, and obviously I get drip fed the show, so… we’d watch 30 seconds prior to my line, and they’d be going at it. I’d be like: ‘F**king hell.’ Like, proper smooching.”

She then went on to praise the girls for being so open to kissing on telly. “Good for them – I can’t do it, I’m too much of a baby, I’m like, ‘Get away from me’.”

Speaking about the cast, Charley went on to say: “I love that they’re all different stages of gay: some are bi, some are gay, some baby gay, some are more experienced, all getting to know one another. It’s lovely to see.

“It’s so easy to go: ‘Yeah, I’d do that’. The girls are so brave, the fact that they’ve been so vulnerable and put themselves out there, not only with the others in the masseria but also with us as an audience. I don’t think I could do it.”

And although she’s got the I Kissed A Girl role nailed, Charley has plans for the future, too.

“People ask me what’s my dream job, and I’m like… ‘I’d like to do Big Brother, but that’s Slay-J’s [AJ Odudu’s job].’ Charley needs something new. My dream gig has not been invented yet.”

I Kissed a Girl is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.