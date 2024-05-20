Selma Pride performer Asher HaVon is now odds-on favourite to win The Voice 2024

Rising star Asher HaVon is the favourite to win the US version of The Voice after making waves over the last few weeks with his soulful pop and R&B covers, amassing an army of gay fans in the process.

Asher HaVon is from Selma, Alabama, and previously performed at the second-annual Selma LGBTQ+ Pride event in 2019, after first gaining attention in 2015 for performing for then-President Barack Obama in Selma to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery African-American civil rights marches.

Recently, he posted a photo of himself singing on The Voice on Instagram, captioning it with “This Is Me” and accompanying it with a rainbow emoji and the hashtags #LGBTQ and #lovewins.

One thing’s for sure: his soulful, passionate performances have certainly gained him a legion of LGBTQ+ fans, not least because of his incredible sense of style, and iconic song choices.

During auditions, HaVon earned three chair-turns from the coaches – with Chance The Rapper almost immediately pressing the red button – with a cover of Adele’s “Set Fire To The Rain”.

HaVon then chose to join Reba McEntire’s team.

John Legend was the only coach not to turn for HaVon but later said that HaVon reminded him of Whitney Houston after he sang Sia and David Guetta’s Titanium.

“[Whitney Houston] would take these songs that weren’t written for a soul singer and have that restraint and regal presence on the sound, but also throw in a dope run that would hear in church. In church, we save a descriptor for certain vessels, we say they’re anointed. I just felt that anointing on you. That was divine,” Legend said.

HaVon’s coach, McEntire, also thinks her ‘student’ is a strong contender: “His voice is incredible, his style, his stage presence, he’s got the whole package.”

“Asher’s got a good chance of winning,” she said after he beat out fellow Team McEntire artist Alyssa Crosby with a cover of Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero” during the Battles round.

His recent cover of “Irreplaceable” also gave viewers chills.

There are five people remaining in The Voice competition so it could be anyone’s game, but betting website GoldDerby has already pegged HaVon as the favourite to win at 19/25 odds. We’re certainly rooting for him!