You Me At Six tease venues for their farewell UK tour dates

You Me At Six have teased the UK leg of their upcoming farewell tour – and this is everything we know so far.

The group revealed earlier this year that they would be breaking up in 2025 after two decades together.

Alongside this they confirmed a farewell tour to celebrate 20 years of You Me At Six “to say goodbye to fans”.

And now, the band have been teasing the venues that will host the tour in the UK.

A clip they re-shared on X shows various venues including Dublin’s Olympia, Glasgow’s Barrowlands and Manchester’s O2 Apollo Manchester.

Others include Nottingham’s Rock City, Cardiff’s Students’ Union and London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

In January 2024 when announcing the split, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends.

“We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.”

He added: “We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

They’ve since confirmed the European leg of the tour, which will begin on 15 November in Paris and head to the likes of Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Milan, Cologne and Amsterdam.

The UK leg of the tour is expected to be announced very soon, and before that you can find out everything we know so far below.

The group have confirmed shows across Europe for November and December 2024. While the UK leg of the tour is expected to be revealed very soon.