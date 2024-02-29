You Me At Six announce farewell tour dates and ticket details

You Me At Six have announced the first details of their farewell tour dates and ticket details – with the European leg confirmed.

In a statement shared on 31 January, frontman Josh Franceschi confirmed that the group, consisting of Max Helyer, Chris Miller, Matt Barnes and Daniel Flin, are disbanding.

“When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends,” he said.

“We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.”

“We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

The band has also confirmed that they’ll embark on a farewell world tour “to say goodbye to fans”.

They’ve confirmed the European leg of the tour, which kicks off in late 2024, with dates planned in the likes of Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam and Brussels.

The band also said that dates in North America, Australia, UK and Ireland are “to be announced soon”.

Since forming in the mid-2000s, the band have released eight studio albums, including number ones, Cavalier Youth and Suckapunch.

Their most recent release was 2023’s Truth Decay, which reached number four on the UK Albums Chart.

Ahead of their 2025 farewell tour, the group will headline Slam Dunk Festival in May, which takes place in Leeds and Hertfordshire.

Plus they’ll also tour across the UK this February as part of their previously announced 10th anniversary tour for their album Cavalier Youth.

You can find out the group’s tour schedule and how to sign up for news of their farewell tour below.

How to get You Me At Six tickets

Tickets for the European leg of the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 1 March.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale at sixersforlife.com. This takes place from 10am local time on 29 February.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Below are the group’s upcoming 2024 tour dates, with their 2025 farewell tour dates to be announced soon.