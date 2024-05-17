All Stars 9 is off to a sickening start – but two queens have already had their journey to build up their charity fund blocked by their competitors.

Warning: Sickening spoilers for All Stars 9‘s double premiere (episodes one and two) follow.

Featuring a cast made up of of Gottmik, Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Jorgeous and Shannel, the All Stars machine is turning once more, with a double bill of episodes released today, May 17.

As announced at the top of the All Stars 9 premiere, RuPaul confirmed to the assembled queens that this season, it’s all for charity. Each week, two All Stars will be placed in the top two, with both being awarded a ‘Benefactress Badge’.

After lip-syncing for the win, the champion of the lipsync would be awarded an extra $10,000 (£7,870) tip for their charity, and the power to block one of their competitors from receiving a badge the following week.

At the end of the season, the queen with the most badges will snatch the crown, and be awarded a mega-tip of $200,000 for their charity.

You may like to watch

You can’t read the doll, but the doll can read YOU! 🤭 @RoxxxyAndrews



The chari-tea is HOT on #AllStars9 – now streaming on @paramountplus! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/nM6Kni6XX1 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 17, 2024

After a brutal reading challenge, episode one saw the eight All Stars compete in a remix of “Drag Queen Save The World” in front of iconic guest judge Keke Palmer.

Runway-wise, the queens had to walk as a living, breathing advert for their own perfumes, with Plastique Tiara gagging fans as a golden angel with two pairs of wings.

Despite that, the top two were announced as season 14 sisters Jorgeous and Angeria Paris VanMicheals, lipsyncing to “Million Dollar Bill” by Whitney Houston.

After being announced as the winner, Angeria chose to cut off (with some giant ruby snippers) the doll herself; Roxxxy Andrews. This meant that going into episode two, while Roxxxy could win the challenge, she wouldn’t receive a badge.

The second part of the All Stars 9 premiere featured the queens compete in three categories of ‘The Paint Ball’, with Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu on the panel to judge all of the looks – including one designed in the Werk Room.

After walking the runway in lewks in categories: ‘Monochromatica’, ‘Drag Imitates Art’ and the Werk Room-designed ‘Paintball Eleganza’, Gottmik and Plastique Tiara were announced as the top two – no surprise, given that Gottmik wore actual Versace for her first category.

The pair lipsynced to “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte. Gottmik won the lipsync despite spending the majority of it simply walking around (mother) and blocked episode one winner Angeria from getting a badge in episode three. The girls aren’t here to play this season.

a look for the history books, gottmik had the judges gagging #AllStars9 pic.twitter.com/ZNcinAuYxj — ✧︎ (@HALOVlAN) May 17, 2024

The stakes are higher than ever as the queens compete for charity… but who will enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame at the end of All Stars 9?

So far, Angeria, Gottmik, Plastique and Jorgeous all have one Benefactress Badge each – with Angeria blocked for episode three…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.