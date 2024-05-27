Soon-to-be Mighty Hoopla headliner Nelly Furtado has announced that her new studio album will feature a Drag Race superstar.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is sticking to her Canadian roots and has teased the upcoming collaboration with Canada’s Drag Race star Tynomi Banks.

Speaking to Gay Times, “I’m Like a Bird” hitmaker Furtado said: “Yes, there’s a Tynomi feature. She’s on my album. You’re going to have to wait to hear it. She’s very talented.

“You’ve only just seen the beginning of Tynomi Banks. She’s just getting started.”

The collaboration is currently untitled, as is the album, which is due for release later this year.

Tynomi, who finished ninth in the inaugural season of the Drag Race spin-off, responded to the news on her Instagram page over the weekend, writing: “This just blew my mind. Thank you so much for our friendship. Your ambition, your passion has inspired me so much over the years.

“I cannot begin to describe how giving and genuine you are. It is an honour to work with you and to be in your creative presence. I have so much love. Thank you again.”

Banks also shared a series of images of the pair hugging and hanging out together, and a short clip of them in the studio, with Furtado singing her 2006 hit “Say it Right” in the background.

Furtado has made her love of drag performers crystal clear. Earlier this year, she was a guest judge for the final episode of Canada’s Drag Race season four.

She said appearing on the show was “so much fun”, adding that she and host Brooke Lynn Hytes hung out together last summer.

Although Furtado’s album is still in the works, the lead single – a banger featuring Tove Lo and SG Lewis, entitled “Love Bites” – dropped last week.

Nelly Furtado will headline Mighty Hoopla in London on Saturday (1 June).