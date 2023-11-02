A shock twist, two old-time Drag Race fan favourites, and a man-eating pop megastar – the Canada’s Drag Race season four trailer has it all.

The trailer for Canada’s Drag Race season four, which is set to premiere on Thursday 16 November, opens with its host and Drag Race favourite Brooke Lynn Hytes promising that “the game is about to change like never before”.

It’s a line that has been thrown out there in just about every single Drag Race season for the last five years, but it seems that this time, the competition really might be upended.

In the trailer’s voiceover, RuPaul announces that this season will have “a twist so spicy, you’ll be saying ‘Hot, damn!'”

In a sneak peek at the twist, Brook Lynn Hytes tells the queens on the main stage that they “hold the fate of [their] sisters in [their] hands”.

It sounds a little like Drag Race All Stars, where the top queens of the week have the power to give one of the bottoms queens the chop.

The season four queens look suitably gagged at Brooke Lynn’s reveal, with one contestant declaring: “This is something new.”

It’s not all tricks and treachery though, as the new Canadian series promises a hell of a lot of fun, too. First and foremost, that’s because pop icon and “Promiscuous” star Nelly Furtado will be a guest judge. A “Maneater” lip-sync isn’t a ‘want’ at this point, it’s a need.

Also joining permanent judges Brook Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor as guest judges are Canada’s Drag Race VS The World winner Rajah O’Hara, Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, model Winnie Harlow, and queer music legends Tegan and Sara.

From the few minutes aired in the trailer alone, fans can already tell that this season will be chocked full of high-fashion, high emotions, and plenty of drama.

“We’re not gonna come for my look right now,” one of the queens warns in one scene, while another sarcastically questions: “Can you even do the splits?”

Canada’s Drag Race season four will feature eleven queens in total, including Charlottetown drag star Denim, who is the second trans man to compete on any Drag Race franchise after Drag Race season 13 finalist, GottMik.

The series will also feature the oldest queen to compete on any Drag Race series, with performer Kitten Kaboodle being 57 at the time of filming. Drag Race season nine queen Charlie Hides previously held this record, as they were 52 during filming.

Other queens competing on the season include The Girlfriend Experience, Aimee Yonce Shennel, Aurora Matrix, Kiki Coe, Luna DuBois, Melinda Verga, Nearah Nuff, Sisi Superstar, and Venus.

Fellow Drag Race stars are already shellshocked and shaken by the trailer, with Canada’s Drag Race season one winner Priyanka excitedly writing on Instagram: “WHOA! This looks like it’s going to be the best!”

Canada’s Drag Race season four airs on on Crave, WoW Presents Plus, and BBC Three on 16 November.