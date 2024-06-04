Perfume Genius announces ‘Too Bright’ 10th anniversary tour dates

Perfume Genius has announced a headline tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album, Too Bright.

The artist will perform the 2014 record in full at a number of cities across the US.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

The Too Bright anniversary tour will begin on 16 September in Washington and head to Brooklyn and Woodstock in New York.

He will then perform a show in San Francisco and finish up the run with two nights at Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles on 26-27 September.

Announcing the tour the singer said: “Too Bright was the first record I wrote without the intention of healing. I riled against my desire to soothe, I thought about pain as a weapon instead of something I needed to take on and sort through.

“It’s the scene in a movie where you walk away from a burning building smiling, not the scene where you sink all the way under in a bath to do a silent scream.”

The acclaimed LP features singles “Queen” and “Grid” and explores sexuality and queer identity.

Alongside the upcoming tour, Perfume Genius also confirmed a special edition vinyl of Too Bright, which is due for release on 20 September.

You can check out the full tour schedule and details on how to get Perfume Genius tickets below.

How to get Perfume Genius tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale will take place from 10am local time on 5 June. To sign up for presale access head to perfumegenius.org and you’ll receive details via email on how to access it.

The singer will play a string of shows this summer ahead of the Too Bright 10th anniversary tour in September.