Actor, comedian and queer icon Ayo Edebiri is set to take on a new role in The Bear.

The 28-year-old star plays Sydney Adamu in the hit comedy-drama; the show follows an award-winning chef (playd by Jeremy Allen White) returning to his hometown to manage his deceased brother’s sandwich shop.

Edebiri plays Sydney, a young chef rising up the ranks of the kitchen, she arrives at the restaurant to work as a sous-chef under the tutelage of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White).

For her role as Sydney, Edebiri has won a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Alongside her work as an actor on the show, the Boston native – who repeatedly and hilariously references her Irish heritage – is set to direct an episode of the forthcoming third season.

According to People, the rumour is that Edebiri will be directing episode 6 of the new season, called Napkins.

In an interview with Vogue in March, Edebiri shared she had been given the opportunity to direct

Edebiri explains: “The first time I met Chris, I was 21, and he was like, ‘You’re a director.’ I was like, Mind your business, bro.”

“But then last season, he said, ‘Come to set, just come to set, see what happens.’ And I was like, Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this.”

In another interview with Vogue at the 2024 Met Gala, Edebiri opened up about her experience going from an actor and writer to a director.

“I started out writing and acting as well so I feel like I know things from behind camera and in front of camera, and just getting [the chance] to zoom out,” she explained.

What shows has Ayo Edebiri written for?

Though this would be the first time Ayo Edebiri is in the director’s chair, the star has been involved in numerous writer’s rooms.

Edebiri has written episodes of What We Do In The Shadows, Dickinson and Craig of the Creek.

As well as writing, the multi-talented Edebiri has starred as Josie in the gay satirical comedy Bottoms, Janet in Theatre Camp, Big Mouth, Black Mirror and Dickinson.

While discussing her role as lesbian character Josie in Bottoms, Edebiri told Refinery29 that she identifies as queer. “It’s radical that I get to be like a young Black queer person doing something stupid in a movie,” she said.

She is also set to play the voice of Envy in the upcoming film Inside Out 2.

When is season 3 of The Bear?

To watch The Bear season 3 in the UK, head to Disney+ on Thursday 27th June. The season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

The season 3 synopsis reads: “It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

“His quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

“Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

The earlier first and second seasons are also available on the platform to catch up.

The upcoming third season is set to amp up the already heightened world of the intense kitchen.