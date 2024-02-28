Queer icon Ayo Edebiri secures ‘queen’ status after hilarious SAG Awards interview

One thing about Ayo Edebiri is that she won’t hold back when it comes to red-carpet interviews.

The queer icon headed up the SAG Awards alongside her The Bear co-star Jeremy Allen White, where she took home the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 awards.

The star was asked by Access Hollywood what she would say to her younger self if she had the chance. “Did you ever think that you would be here right now?”, asked the reporter at the awards.

But unable to hide her true emotions — which appeared to be confusion, based on her facial expressions — Edebiri started strong with a hint of sarcasm. “Imagine [if] I was like, ‘yes’,” she quipped.

“I would say nothing to her, obviously, just because of the rules of time travel.

“I’ve never been visited by myself in the future, and so I think if that happened to me, I would not make the decisions. You understand, it’s like – it’s Tenet logic,” she said, alluding to the mind-f*ck of a film by director Christopher Nolan.

The 2020 action/sci-fi sees a CIA operative, known as the Protagonist, attempting to save the world from World War III by discovering time-travelling technology which manipulates certain objects and people.

Cut to Allen White smirking next to the actor, before she adds: “Yeah, that’s what I have to say.”

It’s not the first time Edebiri has secured her “queen card”, as one X (formerly Twitter) user put it. The star struggled to hold back when reacting to Prince William at the BAFTAs, who made a pretty major blunder in regard to a harrowing new film.

The film in question was How To Have Sex, which follows a virgin named Talia who goes on holiday with friends to the Greek island Malia, where she is then raped by a fellow tourist.

Talia is played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, who won the Rising Star award at the BAFTAs.

While speaking to McKenna-Bruce, who had been praised for her role in the intense film, Prince William made a bit of a mistake in saying that the film looked “fun”.

He said: “I haven’t yet watched your film – I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through.“

Prince William was also standing with fellow Rising Star Award nominees, Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Wilde, and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri – and it was Edebiri’s apparent reaction to his comment that captured the internet.