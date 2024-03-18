The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri and All of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal have sent their respective fanbases wild after celebrating St Patrick’s Day together.

Fast-rising queer icon Edebiri shared a photo of the pair hanging out together on her Instagram Stories over the weekend (16 March), sparking calls from fans for her to star in a rom com alongside the Irish heartthrob – or for the duo to start dating in real life.

In the sweet photo, which Edebiri simply captioned “Happy St Paddy’s” alongside a shamrock emoji, the 28-year-old screen stars beamed as Mescal ruffled his own hair and Edebiri gripped his shoulder.

“Get them in a rom com IMMEDIATELY, they look so good together,” one fan urged, as a second added: “Both Ayo and Paul want to work together in a rom-com so let’s make that happen.”

Ayo Edebiri shares new photo with Paul Mescal. pic.twitter.com/HasZ0xuD6j — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 17, 2024

Others were more specific with their rom-com requests, suggesting that Edebiri and Mescal would be perfect to take on the roles of Nora and Charlie in the upcoming film adaptation of Emily Henry’s 2022 romance novel, Book Lovers.

“If they cast Ayo in Book Lovers I quite literally pass away… this is what dreams are made of,” one person wrote on social media.

“Book Lovers was so good tho I can definitely see Ayo and Paul doing Nora and Charlie’s banter like they were so funny and they just get each other,” wrote a second.

The request could be more than just that, too: Emily Henry shared the photo of Edebiri and Mescal on her own Instagram account, while the Book Lovers movie will be produced by Tango Entertainment – the same production company that produced Aftersun, the 2022 film that earned Paul Mescal an Oscar nomination.

wait. hold on. Emily Henry working with the producers of Aftersun which starred Paul Mescal for the Book Lovers movie and then reposting a photo of Paul and Ayo?? I am connecting dots. pic.twitter.com/VGJlEFpSMw — chefkids (@girlflopping) March 18, 2024

the paul mescal and ayo edebiri romcom is imminent pic.twitter.com/l63VRHpHYd — lexa (@ayoedbiri) March 17, 2024

Book Lovers starring Paul and Ayo?? Let's fecking goooo https://t.co/mHrvf7I6g2 — Jamie Rogers (@ItsJamieFools) March 18, 2024

If Paul and Ayo star in one of the movie adaptations of Emily's books I will actually become the most annoying person on the face of the earth https://t.co/iPvIM54A9g — Gina Desio (@ginadesio) March 18, 2024

Both actors know a little something about romance too, considering Mescal also appeared as Andrew Scott’s ghostly lover in the BAFTA-nominated All of Us Strangers and 2020’s Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People.

For her part, queer Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri embarked on her own search for romance as Josie in 2023 lesbian comedy Bottoms. In the upcoming third season of The Bear, too, her character Sydney could potentially end up with head chef Carmen, played by Jeremy Allen White.

It seems very possible then that Edebiri and Mescal could team up for a fiery feature film soon.

Are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri dating?

The candid Instagram snap isn’t the first time Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri have been snapped together, either: in March last year, they hugged it out while on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and then again at the BAFTAs earlier this year.

The most recent cosy picture of the pair has some fans questioning whether they’re more than just friends.

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri. (Getty)

“I don’t go in for celebrity couple gossip etc but if Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri are dating I will melt,” one fan warned.

A second questioned whether the cute couple were slowly soft-launching their relationship, writing: “Are they slowly making an announcement?”

It remains to be seen whether the famous twosome are working on a new film, a budding romance, or simply just hanging out, but one thing is certain: their fans will be obsessing over them regardless.