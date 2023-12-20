Queer favourite What We Do In The Shadows is cancelled and fans are devastated

The queer favourite vampire mockumentary comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is ending with its upcoming sixth season, and fans are feeling drained dry.

Based on a 2014 feature film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows the nightly adventures of sexually fluid vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of New York’s Staten Island with the help of their gay human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The deadly gang grew in later seasons with the addition of their vampire bureaucrat counterpart, the Guide (Kristen Schaal). The show’s fifth season premiered in July with a sixth season already confirmed.

However, upcoming season – which has yet to receive an official release date – will be the vampiric gang’s last chance to fight the most devious b*****ds in New York City, according to reports by Vulture and Variety.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their devastation that they would soon have to say goodbye to their best friends, pals, homeboys, rotten soldiers, sweet cheeses and good time boyehs.

wwdits was supposed to go on forever and have like 20 seasons and decline significantly in quality but then around season 22 it starts getting good again meanwhile they nandermo bait us the entire time — 🦇 sari 🦇 (@harvestkitty) December 19, 2023

me when in the final episode of wwdits guillermo says “i guess that’s what they do in the shadows” pic.twitter.com/RjOyLMWJv8 — guillermo ◈ (@nevermindkaz) December 19, 2023

“remember when wwdits was airing” pic.twitter.com/uTmJDv9vMo — marie 🦇 in mourning (@cordeliavenable) December 19, 2023

I can’t believe I have to make peace with the next season of WWDITS being the last… pic.twitter.com/47zux7fGX5 — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) December 20, 2023

WAIT HOLD ON WTF DO YOU MEAN WWDITS IS ENDING?!?!?!



*distant sounds of screaming as my last straw is pried from my hands*



I’m going to be inconsolable for the foreseeable future. What am I supposed to do without my silly dumb little chaos babies 😩 pic.twitter.com/8JpDC6PjIr — alex • izzy hands brainrot (@haleseliot) December 19, 2023

LAST WWDITS SEASON pic.twitter.com/wiH2RFSNjS — honky coffin 🪦🕸 (@CEMETERYSWlFT) December 19, 2023

what we do in the shadows… getting cancelled ….. pic.twitter.com/4dDx6h5I76 — clitasaurus (@webkinzgurl2007) December 19, 2023

Across five seasons, What We Do in the Shadows expanded the world of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 film through its connections to the original material, but also took audiences on a journey of growth and acceptance.

The vampires initially prepared to take control of the ‘new world’, much to their chagrin, but eventually found themselves in the ranks of the vampiric council. They went on ambitious solo journeys, raised a child (kinda), forged new friendships, addressed old wounds and gained a greater understanding of each other.

It’s been one of the funniest and most unapologetically queer shows on TV – and it only kept getting more and more gay.

Laszlo and Nadja, who are married vampires, often go from snacking on passersbys on the street to discussing their sexual exploits with people of all genders. Despite Nandor referring to them as his wives, the ancient vampire was married to both men and women at one point.

The entire show also followed a will they / won’t they romance between Guillermo and Nandor.

Guillermo fawned over his vampire master for well over a decade, and that devotion turned into more than a job as What We Do in the Shadows progressed. Similarly, Nandor shifted from a gruff and unfeeling boss to genuinely caring for his human.

So, hopefully, the final season will deliver a resolution to Guillermo’s fate with Nandor, see the vampires off on one final adventure and give fans a juicy storyline that they can sink their teeth into.