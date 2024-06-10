Kylie Minogue reportedly signs deal for tell-all Netflix documentary

Kylie Minogue has reportedly secured a deal with streaming giant Netflix to film a fly-on-the-wall documentary about her life and meteoric rise to fame.

According to The Mirror, the 56-year-old “Tension” singer has signed on the dotted line for a seven-figure sum to film the new docuseries.

The publication reports that Kylie’s life story will be told by Netflix following a bidding war between streaming services including Apple TV+ and Disney+.

“There was a serious bidding war over this,” a source reportedly told The Mirror.

“Kylie’s had an incredible life, from starring in Neighbours to becoming a pop icon and still dominating the charts decades later.

“She has a massive fan-base so there’s no question it will attract a huge audience. That’s why the offers went so high. Everyone’s very excited.”

You may like to watch

Kylie Minogue. (ITV)

PinkNews has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.

Kylie’s staggering 45-year career began back in 1979 with a starring role in Australian drama The Sullivans, before she truly made her name in the acting world as Charlene Robinson in soap Neighbours in 1986.

In 1987, she released her debut single “I Should Be So Lucky” followed by her eponymous debut album, Kylie. Since then, she’s released 16 studio albums, including last year’s Tension, and become one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.

Last year saw the Aussie pop sensation undergo a renaissance of sorts, following the release of her viral queer anthem “Padam Padam”. She achieved her highest-charting single in the UK for over ten years, and her biggest single in the US in more than two decades, and re-introduced herself as one of the music industry’s best pop stars – and best LGBTQ+ allies.

Since then, she’s led a Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire, and held an ITV music special, An Audience With Kylie.

There’s little information about the supposedly upcoming series, but The Mirror reports it will begin filming later this year, and will focus on Kylie’s “story”.

In the meantime, Kylie will be making her way to Netflix in an entirely different capacity soon: last year, she was cast as herself in the upcoming murder mystery series The Residence.