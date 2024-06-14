The Boys is back on our screens, and fans are surprised by the A-list actor who voices the octopus in the series.

Warning: The Boys season 4 spoilers ahead.

The first three episodes of season 4 are now streaming, and it’s already been a wild ride. The series creator has already been forced to speak out on “woke” claims after one character was confirmed to be queer and confirmed when the show is set to end.

Near the start of season 4, The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) secret is revealed. It turns out that he kept the octopus he found and fell in love with at last year’s Herogasm “meet-up”.

The Boys’ octopus, called Ambrosius, lives in a tank near his bed. I’m sure you can put two and two together to realise, ahem, why that might be.

Who voices the octopus in The Boys?

It turns out that the actress behind The Boys’ octopus is none other than Tilda Swinton.

Swinton is perhaps best known for her role as Jadis the White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia series, as well as the Ezra Miller-fronted thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin.

The Boys’ octopus might be played by Swinton, but she isn’t the only A-lister making a cameo in the Prime Video series. In season 4 of The Boys, Will Ferrell appears as himself, attempting to achieve an Oscar for a Vought film alongside fellow The Boys star A-Train.

Crawford’s The Deep has also acted alongside Patton Oswalt’s voice in season 2 after hallucinating that his gills could speak.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are on Prime Video now with new episodes released weekly.