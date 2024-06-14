Everyone’s favourite anti-hero series is back, people! Season 4 of The Boys now has fans questioning whether Frenchie is gay.

Warning: The Boys season 4 spoilers ahead

The first three episodes of season 4 are now streaming, and it’s already been a wild ride. The series creator has already been forced to speak out on “woke” claims and confirm when the show is set to end.

But away from the blood, gore, and anti-hero goodness in the Prime Video series, the fourth instalment has confirmed the fan-favourite character’s sexuality.

A budding romance has bloomed between Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and the new character Colin Hauser (Elliot Knight), and fans have wondered whether Frenchie has officially come out as gay.

Is Frenchie from The Boys gay?

If you’re not clued up on previous seasons of The Boys, let’s recap. Frenchie was previously enamoured with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) but hasn’t shied away from his apparent bisexuality or pansexuality.

Although the pair shared a kiss, Kimiko dubbed the moment “weird” to which Frenchie agrees and says their relationship means “more than that”. To Kimiko, Frenchie is family, and their relationship doesn’t evolve into a romantic one.

The French vigilante has also kissed fellow teammate Hughie (Jack Quaid), as well as saying he wanted to kiss trans dancers at MM’s (Laz Alonso) stag party. The series also appeared to depict that Frenchie was previously in a throuple with Cherie (Jordana Lajoie) and his late friend Jay (Michael Ayres).

In season 4 of The Boys, Frenchie is in a relationship with Colin, who works at the Starlight House. Although he was initially worried about pursuing the relationship, Kimiko expressed her support for them both. In the end, she wants him to be happy.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are on Prime Video now with new episodes released weekly.