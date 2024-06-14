RuPaul’s Drag Race star and All Stars 9 icon Plastique Tiara has been showered with praise after a killer performance in a roast during episode six of the season.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

During her first go round in the RuPaul’s Drag Race arena in 2019, it would be fair to say that Taiwanese TikTok titan Plastique Tiara wasn’t exactly known for her comedy – or, really, anything other than allegedly not knowing who Beyoncé was, hugging RuPaul and her one win for the Farmyard Ball challenge.

Fast forward five years to the charity-based All Stars 9, though, and it’s a different story. Six episodes into the season, and Plastique has burned the runway every single time (allegedly spending an eye-watering sum on her lewks), and secured three wins in six episodes, with many fans arguing that the season’s makeover challenge should have been hers, too.

The latest Beautiful Benefactress Badge to join Plastique’s collection came during episode six, which aired on June 14, and saw the eight queens roast each other and the judging panel in “The National Drag Convention Roast”.

Plastique had never done a roast on Drag Race, having been sent home by a comedy challenge on season eleven (by Vanjie, no less) – but mere hours after the episode hit streaming on WOW Presents Plus, the 27-year-old is being widely praised for her performance.

“Michell’s vagina is so deep, Leah Remini is still hiding from Scientology in there,” Plastique joked during the episode, adding: “Michelle, your vagina is so black, battered and barely holding on, it reminds me of RuPaul!”

Fans have flocked to social media to praise the contestant’s charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, with one writing: “She’s taking it!” and another stating: “Girl, Plastique Tiara slaying a comedy challenge was not expected.”

Some have even gone so far as to say that the performance has solidified her win for the entire season, opining: “SHE LITERALLY MADE ME CHOKE CROWN HER NOW!”

PLASTIQUE ATE DOWN!!!! SHE SHOULDVE 5 badges now!!!! https://t.co/PAwIGA27JR — q u i n z y 🫧🩷 (@itspaulquinzy) June 14, 2024

plastique tiara winning as9 i fear !!! — pj 🍌 (@bananasummers26) June 14, 2024

I'm obsessed with Plastique Tiara!!! — Dale (@daleabobo_) June 14, 2024

Elsewhere on All Stars 9, which is fast becoming The Plastique Tiara Show, Roxxxy Andrews and Angeria Paris VanMicheals have continued to campaign for the series to be renamed Roxxxy Vs. Angeria’s Drag Race, with the latter cutting the former off for the second time.

To recap, Angeria cut Roxxxy off (blocked her from receiving a badge the next episode) in the season premiere, with Roxxxy returning the favour in episode four. The saga has now become an-eye-for-an-eye-for-an-eye, after Angeria beat Plastique in the top-two lipsync this week, choosing to snip frontrunner Roxxxy.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.