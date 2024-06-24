Heartstopper star Kit Connor has revealed that his camera roll is full to bursting of shirtless pictures of one former co-star in particular.

The 20-year-old actor rose to fame as Nick Nelson (opposite Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring) in Netflix’s adaptation of Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper graphic novels, and has since taken up the mantle of one of the Internet’s Boyfriends with applaudable gravitas.

Speaking to fashion house Loewe at the Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show (as part of Paris Fashion Week) over the weekend, Connor has put another notch in his belt of relatable thirst when asked what his camera roll consisted of.

In the clip, which has been reposted to X via the account @KitConnorInfo, the Rocketman star responded: “I just did a movie with Charles Melton… probably a lot of just shirtless pictures of him, basically.”

We’re not being overdramatic when we say: “Please show me to me, Rachel.”

The movie in question seems to be Warfare, in which Kit Connor co-stars with May December lead Charles Melton. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Will Poulter, Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis, and Finn Bennett, who recently starred opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country are all set to appear in the film too, according to Deadline.

Warfare will be directed by Ray Mendoza and Civil War‘s Alex Garland.

Not that any of that matters, because the internet has been swept up in the concept of Connor’s camera roll being full of Charles Melton with his Meltons out.

“Sharing is caring,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “We want him to share those with us.”

“Don’t be afraid, share with the class,” a third chimed in.

Though fans haven’t seen any Warfare footage – or the contents of Connor’s camera roll – the star is keeping us fed in the coming months.

Heartstopper‘s third season (complete with a Jonathan Bailey guest role) will be released in October of this year – the 3rd, to be exact.

There’s also an upcoming Romeo and Juliet adaptation with Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and a voice role in animated survival drama The Wild Robot.