Swiftmania has arrived in London, and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl appeared to take aim at Taylor Swift during the band’s concert in the UK’s capital.

The “Everlong” band performed on 22 June at London Stadium, the same night Swift was performing night two of The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

Frontman Grohl couldn’t help but address the concurrent megapop concert just 20 miles away, telling fans on stage: “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple.”

Grohl then seemed to suggest that the “Fortnight” singer lip-syncs, as opposed to performing with live vocals. “That’s because we actually play live,” he continued. “What? Just saying.

“You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place,” he concluded.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Taylor Swift for a comment on the matter.

In previous years, “The Pretender” singer has thrown his praise at the fellow musician.

In a 2018 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Grohl recalled attending a party with Paul McCartney, where Swift was also in attendance.

He was asked to perform a song straight after The Beatles legend had delivered a piano track when Grohl’s nerves got the better of him. “I can’t play piano, and I was a little out of sorts at that point.

“Right at that moment Taylor Swift stands up and she goes, ‘I’ll do a song!’ So, she saved my a**.

“She gets up and she starts playing this song and it sounds familiar… I’m looking at my wife like, ‘Wait, I know this song.'” It turns out that the singer was playing the Foo Fighters’ song, “Best of You”.

“She was singing it so beautifully, it sounded so great. I got up next to her and started singing along, singing with her.”

In 2015, he dedicated his band’s track “Congregation” to the singer at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, adding that he’s “officially obsessed” with the star’s music.

Swift wrapped up her first London leg of her record-breaking tour on 23 June and is set to head to Dublin, Ireland next for three dates between 28-30 June before returning to London’s Wembley Stadium for four more dates in August.

Her setlist has largely remained the same since the launch of her mega three-hour tour in March 2023 but has been revamped to mark her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.