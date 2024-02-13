Shania Twain has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

This summer, the Queen of Country is set to headline huge outdoor shows including British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park on 7 July.

Announcing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer’s performance, BST said: “Let’s go girls! We’re so excited to announce that the Queen of Country, Shania Twain, is coming to London for a spectacular headline show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

“She’ll be joined by The Corrs, plus more incredible artists to be announced.”

In her own statement, Shania said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there.

“It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s***-kicking party!”

This isn’t the first time Twain has taken to the stage in Hyde Park. Announcing the show, Twain reflected on her first-ever performance in London in 2003 on X, formerly Twitter.

“This was my first EVER gig in the UK,” she wrote, sharing footage of the packed-out outdoor gig. “There must have been around 50,000 people in Hyde Park. No pressure!!”

This was my first EVER gig in the UK… There must have been around 50,000 people in Hyde Park 👀🤯 No pressure!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoSrK1EUAc — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 8, 2024

Twain joins the 2024 BST lineup alongside Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli and Stray Kids.

This summer will also see the singer headline outdoor shows in Belfast, Dublin, Stirling, Chepstow and Lancashire.

Fans can expect to hear some of her biggest hits on the tour including “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “You’re Still the One” and “I’m Gonna Getcha Good”.

You can find out everything we know about tickets and more below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 14 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, this includes an AMEX presale and BST Hyde Park mailing list presale for the London show.

While other presales are taking place for the other dates including venue presale and mobile presales.

You can check your individual listing below for more information.

What are the Shania Twain ticket prices?

As per the AMEX presale, the Shania Twain tickets are currently priced at the following for the BST Hyde Park show:

General Admission Standing – Launch: £90.45

General Admission Standing – Tier 2: £101.15

Child 2-9 Years & Guardian Standing: £84.75

Primary Entry Standing – Launch: £111.85

Gold Circle Standing – Launch: £197.95

Gold Circle Standing – Tier 2: £219.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – Launch: £274.95

Diamond VIP Experience – Launch: £274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace – Launch: £274.95

While tickets for the UK and Ireland tour dates will vary, with Lytham Festival priced at £53.20-£61.60.

You can find out more below.