Troye Sivan has kicked off his Something To Give Each Other Tour in Europe – and this is the setlist for the show.

The Australian singer launched the European leg of his tour on 29 May in Lisbon, Portugal, supporting his 2023 album of the same name.

Fan-taken videos circulating online showed the “One Of Your Girls” hitmaker kissing one of his backing dancers during the performance of his LGBTQ+ dance-pop anthem “Rush”.

Troye kissing his dancer during ‘Rush’ at the #STGEOTour 💋⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iWhi5RG2ed — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 29, 2024

Sivan also debuted his Ariana Grande collab track “Supernatural”, from the deluxe version of her hugely successful 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

In an iconic move, the singer also made Troye Sivan branded condoms available from his website, following the launch of his European tour.

troye sivan performing “supernatural (remix)” for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/9XJ572uDX0 — allegra☀️ (@thegrandeheelss) May 29, 2024

What’s the setlist for Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other Tour?

This was the setlist for Troye Sivan’s first show on the Something To Give Each Other Tour at Coliseu Dos Recreios in Lisbon, so fans can expect it to be similar throughout the tour:

Act I

Got Me Started

What’s the Time Where You Are?

My My My

Act II

In My Room

Dance to This

Supernatural

Bloom

Act III

Still Got It

Can’t Go Back, Baby

could cry just thinkin about you

Heaven

Act IV

The Call (video interlude)

One of Your Girls

Act V

Silly

You

STUD

1999

Encore:

Honey

Rush

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for shows across the run, with Manchester, Glasgow, London and Birmingham available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tickets available are general admission standing and seated tickets as well as platinum and VIP packages.

For tickets for other European dates across the run, you can check your local listing below.

The singer will take the Something to Give Each Other Tour to arenas across Europe, including shows in Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, London, Dublin and Amsterdam.