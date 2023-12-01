Troye Sivan has announced details of a 2024 UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline arenas next summer as part of his Something to Give Each Other Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 29 May in Lisbon before heading to Stockholm, Berlin, Hamburg and Amsterdam.

He’ll then bring the tour to the UK and Ireland with dates planned in Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and London before finishing up in Birmingham.

It’ll be in support of his recently released album, Something to Give Each Other which features singles “Rush”, “Got Me Started” and “One of Your Girls”.

The music video for the latter track saw him serve “main pop girl energy” after he gagged fans with his drag look in the clip.

His drag look saw him transform into an atomic blonde goddess – dance up on a shirtless Ross Lynch.

The album became one of his most successful to date, reaching number one in Australia and the top five in the UK.

Fans can also expect to hear material from his previous albums including bottoming anthem “Bloom”, “My My My!” and songs from his Blue Neighbourhood era.

You can find out ticket details including presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up for presale access via the singer’s official website. You need to do this before 5pm GMT on 5 December to receive the presale password.

You’ll be emailed the link and password by 8pm GMT on 5 December. The presale will take place from 9am on 6 December.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced at £47.10 – £69.80.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for the European shows below.