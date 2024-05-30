Troye Sivan has kicked off his Something To Give Each Other tour by getting on his knees and singing into a microphone held at crotch level by a dancer.

The singer launched the European leg of the Something To Give Each Other tour in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Wednesday (29 May), promoting his 2023 album.

While singing “Got Me Started” as the opener to the set list, Sivan got on his knees, while one of his dancers (not the one he kissed during poppers anthem “Rush“) held the microphone at crotch height, mimicking an erect penis.

One angle of the moment has been posted on X/Twitter, under the caption: “This is so gay I won’t even lie.”

Troye then caressed the buff dancer’s, umm, mic, before grabbing it and carrying on with the show.

This is so gay I won’t even lie pic.twitter.com/Su9IUsYZhx — zach (@sighzach) May 29, 2024

“Possibly the gayest thing I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote under the video (in a complimentary way, we’re guessing). Another said: “I gasped when I saw this,” and a third commented: “I feel represented by this.”

Other angles of the moment have been posted on X to a similar reception. “Oh he’s taking it,” one person said.

Troye Sivan singing into the mic in THIS position?!?? Oh he’s taking it #STGEOTour pic.twitter.com/j0x6WmoLsD — A. (@fashionfaguette) May 29, 2024

“He’s leaned into his c*nty era so perfectly,” came the view from yet another fan, while someone else wrote: “Gag, that’s my sista.”

Elsewhere in the show, Sivan recreated his “Rush” music video keg stand, gave us a Madonna reference in his performance of “One Of Your Girls”, and displayed incredibly visuals of his drag alter ego from the latter’s music video.

troye sivan you are insane pic.twitter.com/zlMcjc03cn — timmy (@iamtimmy) May 29, 2024

Tickets for shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Birmingham are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

The singer will also take the tour to arenas across Europe, including in Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, Dublin and Amsterdam.