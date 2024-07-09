Olivia Rodrigo announces huge collaboration that broke the internet

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a collaboration with Stanley – and this is the release date for the cup.

The singer has teamed up with the brand to release a Stanley cup inspired by the “Good 4 U” star.

The 40 oz quencher comes in Rodrigo’s staple purple alongside black, silver, red and purple stars and her “OR” logo.

It’s available to buy from 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm BST on 9 July via stanley1913.com and uk.stanley1913.com.

The tumbler features a clear Sour grape lid and reusable straw debut for the first time, as well as a comfort-grip handle.

After announcing the collab on Instagram, the singer and brand broke the internet after the link to the cup crashed.

Fans flocked to the website to find out all the details about the much-anticipated collaboration.

Olivia Rodrigo breaks the Internet as she announces collab with @StanleyBrand pic.twitter.com/osOwoeQMMC — GUTS Tour ResellOR🦋 (@GUTS_ResellOR) July 2, 2024

Ahead of the cup’s release you can find out everything you need to know below including prices, release date and how to sign up.

It’s been confirmed that the collaboration will be released on 9 July at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm BST via stanley1913.com and uk.stanley1913.com.

How do I buy one?

Fans can sign up to buy the Olivia Rodrigo x Stanley cup.

Olivia’s team said: “Due to high demand for this drop we’re partnering with EQL to eliminate bots and minimize reseller behaviors, giving fans a fair chance to purchase.”

Fans can sign up via the website at stanley1913.com and uk.stanley1913.com to be notified when the entry window opens on 9 July at the above times.

When the entry window opens, click the ‘enter now’ button to create an EQL account.

You can then submit your entry before the window closes at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 6pm BST on 10 July.

You’ll then receive an email from Stanley within 24 hours with the result of your entry.

It’s been confirmed that you can only have one entry per person, and two entries per household.

How much is the cup?

The Olivia Rodrigo x Stanley cup collaboration is priced at $55 / £55.