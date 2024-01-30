Stray Kids announce BST Hyde Park show: dates, tickets and presale info

Stray Kids are headlining British Summer Time in Hyde Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop stars will perform at the festival on 14 July in a UK festival exclusive.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 12 February via Ticketmaster.

The group will perform their biggest UK show to date this summer, performing tracks from their catalogue.

This includes popular songs like “MIROH”, “God’s Menu”, “Back Door” and “Hellevator”.

Fans can also expect to hear “Lalalala”, “Case 143”, “Maniac” and “Mixtape: Oh”, which all reached number one ont he World Digital Song Sales chart.

Last year, fellow K-pop stars Blackpink made history at BST Hyde Park as they became the first ever K-pop act to headline a major UK festival

Stray Kids join previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli, who performs on 5 July and Robbie Williams, who will headline on 6 July.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets, including presale details for Stray Kids at BST Hyde Park below.

How to get Stray Kids presale tickets

There’s a number of presales taking place across the week.

The American Express presale takes place from 10am GMT on Monday, 5 February via Ticketmaster. This is available to American Express cardholders, which you’ll need to use to make your payment.

The BST Hyde Park presale will then go live at 10am GMT on Friday, 9 February.

This is available to those on the BST Hyde Park mailing list, so sign up now on the website before 9:59pm GMT on Thursday, 8 February to receive access. You’ll then be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

A number of ticket types will be available including general admission, primary entry, gold circle and diamond VIP experience. You can find out what each ticket includes on the website. Ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on sale.

When do tickets go on general sale?

If you miss out during the presale, then remaining tickets will be released in the general sale.

This takes place from 10am on Monday, 12 February via Ticketmaster.

What’s the BST Hyde Park map?

If you’re wondering what each ticket type will get you, this is the standard layout for BST Hyde Park.

The BST Hyde Park map for the Stray Kids show. (Ticketmaster)