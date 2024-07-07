Heartstopper author Alice Oseman has hinted at a “big change” for Nick and Charlie’s relationship in the final volume of the queer graphic novels.

Oseman revealed on Instagram in May that she had finished a draft version of volume six of the books, which fans already know will be the last instalment in the series.

Volume five hit shelves in December and adored protagonists Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke in the smash hit Netflix adaptation, were shown taken their relationship to the next level.

The book followed the young couple as they navigated sexual intimacy together for the first time, after a less-than-satisfactory sex education lesson. The couple and their friends also discussed virginity and safe sex.

There was even a little bit of side representation.

Joe Locke as Charlie (L) and Kit Connor as Nick in Netflix’s Heartstopper. (Netflix)

But the pair also needed to discuss their future as Nick prepared to head off to university, while Charlie had one more year left at school.

It makes sense, then, that volume six will deal with how their relationship will adapt once the sweet teens are no longer living in each other’s laps.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews at her pop-up shop in London, Oseman said there will be a “really big change” in Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

“Volume six will be the end of the Heartstopper story, I think most people know that by now,” she said.

“Nick and Charlie [are] both heading towards the end of their school journey, and Nick is about to leave and go to university. So, the question is: what is their relationship going to be like when they’re not at school together any more? Are they going to be OK?”

The duo’s heart-warming romance was already under strain because some of the universities Nick lined up to visit for open days weren’t exactly around the corner from Charlie.

“Especially if Nick goes off to a university that’s quite far away and they can’t see each other every day, it’s going to be a really big change in their relationship,” Oseman continued. “So, that’s one of the big questions that will be going on in volume six.”

Alice Oseman at her pop-up shop in London. (PinkNews)

When Oseman shared the update with fans in May, she did so with a caveat: Heartstopper hasn’t ended just yet.

The author and illustrator still has to draw the comic, which she predicted could take until the end of 2025. Then fans will have to wait for a release date, followed by the Netflix adaption. Essentially, fans are going to be fed more Heartstopper content over the next couple of years.

“It feels bitter-sweet. I am obviously very, very sad that Heartstopper is ending because I love Heartstopper and I love these characters dearly,” Oseman said.

“But at the same time, I feel it’s time. I think it’s the right moment for it to end. I would never want it to go on longer than it needs to, and I’m so proud of the story that has come to life.

“I think it’s going to be sad to say goodbye but it’s going to be a beautiful ending, I promise.”

Season three of Heartstopper, which is expected to feature content from volume five of the graphic novel series, will drop on Netflix from 3 October.