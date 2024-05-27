Alice Oseman shares major update on final Heartstopper instalment

It appears that Heartstopper author Alice Oseman might finally have an ending for Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson.

While fans eagerly wait for Heartstopper season three to drop on Netflix, they have also been hoping for an update on volume six of the queer graphic novel series behind the show.

Oseman has previously said that volume six will be the last, and will reveal the fate of young lovers Nick and Charlie, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, respectively, in the TV series.

Earlier this year, she admitted to struggling with ideas for the final instalment, but now it seems she’s smashed through her writers’ block.

In a post on Instagram stories on Saturday (25 May), Oseman shared a photo of a document on her computer, simply teasing the words The End.

“I think I have a first draft of vol 6. (Just the writing, haven’t started the drawing yet),” she wrote.

“I think it’s probably too long [right now] but maybe I can make it work… but mostly feeling pretty good about it. Gonna share with some friends and colleagues and get some opinions, then make some tweaks probably.”

Alice Oseman shared an update on Heartstopper volume six. (Instagram/Alice Oseman)

She hopes to begin the drawings next month.

The following day, the author followed up by saying: “Heartstopper hasn’t ended. I still have to draw it, which will take me at least 18 months. We’ve got some time before the comics end, lads. I’m very excited to have a complete story mapped out and cannot wait to start drawing.”

It seems that fans will have to wait until at least the end of 2025 and possible until 2026 to get their hands on the next comic, then.

In volume five, which landed on shelves in December, Nick and Charlie begin to take their relationship to the next level. The comic also focuses on Charlie’s recovery from an eating disorder, and the Heartstopper gang’s scramble for places at university.

According to Locke, season three of the Netflix adaptation is set to be “darker” and “raunchier” than the first two, meaning it’s likely that the contents of volume five will be wrapped into the plot.

Heartstopper season three is due to drop on 3 October.