All Stars 9 has already showcased some of the best runways in Drag Race history, but one queen allegedly spent a quarter of a million dollars on her package of lewks for the show.

Just three episodes into All Stars 9, several runways from the eight-queen-strong cast have already walked straight into the annals of RuPaul’s Drag Race as pieces to still be remembered by the time All Stars 58: Australia vs the World airs in 2090.

With drag titans such as Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Angeria Paris VanMicheals competing for charity, that’s no surprise, but one queen has allegedly gone above and beyond.

While Gottmik gagged fans and conservatives alike with her top-surgery look in episode three, in which the queens played the Snatch Game of Love, a viewing party hosted by All Stars 8‘s Naysha Lopez for the same episode at the iconic Roscoe’s Tavern in Chicago revealed that Plastique Tiara allegedly spent $250,000 (more than £195,000) in preparation for her appearance.

Plastique Tiara in the first look at All Stars 9 episode one (RuPaul’s Drag Race/ YouTube)

Posted on X/Twitter, a video of the party, which featured Naysha as host to guests Willam and Scarlett Bobo, shows the queens talking about the calibre of drag this season.

“She looked absolutely stunning,” Naysha said, referring to the Kitsune-inspired runway worn by season 11 star Plastique.

“Rumour has it… allegedly, that she spent $250,000 on her runways. Did you hear that? $250,000. Three zeroes,” Naysha continued.

“So far, it f**king looks like it. Everything is stoned for the gods, the hair is custom for every single [look], it’s looking sickening.”

Plastique Tiara *allegedly* spent 250K on her All Stars 9 package 😩 that's INSANE. pic.twitter.com/RvhdzYZIfL — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) May 25, 2024

Tiara has already worn a giant set of automated golden wings in the season’s premiere episode, and won the ball challenge for a further three looks (one of which she designed in the werk room), before gagging fans with her Tail and Two Titties offering.

All eight queens taking part in this non-elimination season, rounded out by Nina West, Jorgeous and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, are rumoured to have received an appearance fee of $50,000 (£39,000), and a $25,000 (£19,500) stipend to put towards looks.

Even if that’s correct, Tiara would still have had to rustle up a small fortune should the reported total bill be true.

Tiara’s runway package would top the list of prices queens have revealed for their various appearances in the Drag Race arena.

Season 16 queen Hershii LiqCour-Jeté sold her car to be able to afford to appear, and Monét X Change (season 10, AS4 and AS7) recently revealed to us that her most expensive garment cost “five figures”.

Meanwhile, Gothy Kendoll told PinkNews that she had lashed out £20,000 ($25,500) for her appearance on the second season of UK vs. The World.

Season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks spent a staggering $100,000 (roughly £63,000 at the time) on her looks, while Icesis Couture admitted splashing out $70,000 Canadian (close to £40,000) for Canada’s Drag Race vs. The World.

