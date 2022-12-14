Everyone is saying the same thing about a certain queen following the RuVeal for Drag Race season 15
As RuPaul’s Drag Race announced the largest-ever cast of its fifteenth season, the arrival of none other than Sasha Colby has set the internet ablaze.
During the full reveal of sixteen queens, the former Miss Continental and drag mother of season fourteen’s fan-favourite Kerri Colby introduced herself as “Your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen”, and judging by Twitter’s reaction, she’s absolutely correct.
Bosco – who appeared on the season prior alongside Sasha’s daughter – compared the senior Colby’s appearance on Drag Race to “Beyoncé being on American Idol”.
Brooke Lynn Hytes, current host of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World added her own thoughts, too.
Ru-Girl and former season 11, All Stars 6 and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World competitor Ra’Jah O’Hara also made her feelings known.
“Y’all just know that s15 is about to be a wild ride! I mean we had 15 queens on s11, they have 16, twins and have to compete against @sashacolby…. Baby I’m tuning all the way in!!! @RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace.”
Another fan prophesied that Sasha Colby would even be sending RuPaul herself home, joking: “No because Sasha Colby will be sending Ru home… Ms Paul would have to sashay”, atop a video of Sasha performing.
Other fans have added their own videos of Colby’s past performances, and to be honest, if we were competing against her for the crown, we’d be quaking in our heels too.
Also on the cast are the show’s first-ever biological twins, Sugar and Spice. The siblings live in LA, and if we know the show, we’re sure to see at least one lip-sync battle between the two.
Other cast members being touted as ones to watch are the New Jersey-based Luxx Noir London, New York’s Marcia Marcia Marcia (yes, that’s her name), and Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Houston, Texas y’all.
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premieres on 6 January, but is available at 2am on 7 January in the UK on streaming service WOW Presents Plus.
Ready? Set? Slay!
