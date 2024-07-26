Just days after announcing that she is running for the presidency, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a guest appearance on the finale of All Stars 9.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and its All Stars spin-off have had some pretty good guests over the years, whether that’s on the panel of judges or elsewhere: Lisa Kudrow, Ariana Grande, Tina Knowles… the list goes on.

And while the highlight of the All Stars 9 finale was undoubtedly seeing the winner of the season inducted into the Drag Race hall of fame, a surprise appearance and message from vice-president Kamala Harris came a very close second.

Vice President Harris, who was officially endorsed by Joe Biden as his successor on the Democratic ticket for the 2024 election, made a pit stop in the werk room to encourage viewers to vote.

“Hi everyone, it’s Kamala Harris. Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love openly and with pride,” Harris said in the pre-recorded PSA.

“So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We’re all in this together, and your vote is your power. Please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote at vote.gov.”

The “extra-special Drag Race viewing party” in the All Stars 9 finale also featured judging mainstay Michelle Visage, pop star Lance Bass, choreographer Jamal Sims, actor Cheyenne Jackson and actress Leslie Jones, alongside the VP.

Jackson signed off with a classic: “Can I get an amen?” and Jones added, “You better vote.”

Harris then reaffirmed her position as IJBOL commander-in-chief, bursting into laughter as the group celebrated. Yet another indication that Coconut Tree Summer is here, ladies.

The All Stars 9 finale revealed which of the eight-queen-strong cast had won the most beautiful benefactress badges after a sickening talent show. The queen was crowned after a further lip-sync for the win…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is available to stream on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

