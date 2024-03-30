President Joe Biden has officially proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday (29 March).

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transgender rights in a powerful statement that read:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation. Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive.

“They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves.”

The proclamation went on to condemn, in the strongest terms, the actions of “extremists” who are “proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families,” adding that “these bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child.”

The proclamation also referred to rising suicide rates amongst transgender youth, as well as an “epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, especially women and girls of color,” stating that “all of these attacks are un-American and must end.”

The White House illuminated in the colour of the Pride flag. (Getty)

A worrying 2023 report previously warned that hate crimes will likely increase during the 2024 presidential race for the White House as groups including neo-Nazis attempt to “wage war on democracy”.

The study, conducted by civil rights group The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (LCEF), analysed FBI hate crime data from the the last 15 years.

Reported hate crimes based on gender identity increased nearly 30 per cent from 2020 to 2021, with a 15 per cent increase in reported hate crimes targeting transgender individuals.

The LCEF report also highlighted that a “small number of well-funded and well-organised proponents of bigotry and hate are having an outsized effect relative to their actual numbers” and have succeed in turning “hate into campaign platforms”.

Yesterday (March 29), civil rights group the Southern Poverty Law Center added Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik to their hate watchlist, describing her as an “anti-LGBTQ+ extremist.”

Chaya Raichik attends the DailyWire+ Red Carpet Premiere of “Lady Ballers” on November 29, 2023. She has recently been added to an ‘extremist’ watchlist by the Southern Poverty Law Center (Getty)

The account has become infamous for pushing conspiracy theories and misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community – particularly LGBTQ+ minors. Its tweets have also been accused of sparking right-wing hate and harassment campaigns against teachers, medical professionals, schools, and even White House staff.

Joe Biden’s official proclamation that March 31 is Trans Day of Visibility follows anger from right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ critics about the fact that, this year, Transgender Day of Visibility falls on Easter Sunday.

It’s important to note that absolutely no one has “decided” to hold Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday: the latter is a moving feast day which can fall on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted (9-0) to proclaim their support for Transgender Day of Visibility, and were accused of “hijacking Easter”.

President Biden’s proclamation ends: “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”

You can read the full document here.