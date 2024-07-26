All Stars 9 crowns winner after sickening finale twist

RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff All Stars 9 has crowned a winner after one last twist in the first charity season of the show.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead

After 12 episodes, countless jaw-dropping runway looks, and more beautiful benefactress badges than you can throw a heel at, the winner of All Stars 9 and the 10th queen to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame has been ru-vealed.

Last week’s (filler) episode introduced two twists for the assembled glamazons, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie and Jorgeous.

First, it was announced that the winners of the week’s challenge, the talent show, would both be awarded three badges. Then, Ts Madison introduced the “double diamond” gag. As voted by the queens, whoever received the most votes would double their total number of badges.

The queens also would only find out who receives the double diamond after the talent show winner was announced – and the episode kicks off with a message from Vice President of the United States (and hopeful Democratic nominee), Kamala Harris.

You better VOTE! 🗣️



Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

Who won All Stars 9?

The episode kicks of with a guest appearance from the Winners of All Stars past, with Kylie Sonique Love (AS6) entering the werk room to surprise the girls, and Jimbo (AS8) making a cameo in a video call.

After a phenomenal talent show, the top two of the week are decided as season 14’s Angeria and season 10 and 11’s Vanjie, meaning the former’s badge count hits the six mark, and the latter’s reaches five.

As of that moment, the top three are Angeria, Vanjie and Roxxxy, with the last of the trio also having five – but who receives the double diamond boost? Well, It’s awarded to season 11’s Nina West, but because she only had two badges to begin with, her total count still ends with four, falling short of the finale.

With the top three confirmed as Angeria, Vanjie and Roxxxy, the trio compete in one last lip-sync smackdown to “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson, before the winner is announced.

The All Stars 9 winner is … Angeria Paris VanMicheals. Condragulations!

“If you could have told me, when I was a little black boy growing up in Sparta, that I would be a glamours drag queen superstar, honey, and win $200,000 for the National Black Justice Coalition… I would not have believed it. I’m proud of myself, let me just be clear,” she says.

Both Roxxxy and Vanjie receive an extra $25,000 for their charities.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is available to stream on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

