Sabrina Carpenter announces extra European tour date

Sabrina Carpenter has announced an extra European tour date at Unipol Forum in Milan.

After revealing details of the UK and European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour, fans snapped up tickets for all of the initial dates.

It’s now been confirmed that the singer will play a new show at Milan’s Unipol Forum on 26 March.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 2 August via ticketmaster.it.

It follows a teaser by Live Nation Italia, which posted on X: “I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 5pm.”

I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 5pm 💋 pic.twitter.com/GOZGxKPT3C — Live Nation Italia (@LiveNationIT) July 29, 2024

Earlier this month venues including Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s O2 Arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro posted a similar image and caption to their social media accounts.

The next day it was confirmed that the Short n’ Sweet Tour would be stopping off at those venues as part of the European leg.

The singer confirmed the news, saying: “Soooo excited to bring the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @RachelChinouriri”.

The European leg announcement also included dates in Dublin, Birmingham, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam.

After tickets were released the singer added extra shows in a number of cities following a huge demand during a presale.

She will kick off the Short n’ Sweet Tour in North America later this year, which features a date at Madison Square Garden and multiple nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

It’ll be in support of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet which is due for release on 23 August and features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

You can find out everything you need to know about the new Sabrina Carpenter tour dates below.

Yes, it’s been teased by Live Nation Italia that tour dates are expected to be announced for cities in Italy.

We’ll update this article with the latest news once it’s confirmed and whether any other cities in Europe announce Short n’ Sweet shows.

How do I get Sabrina Carpenter tickets for her Milan show?

A Live Nation Presale will take place at 10am local time on 1 August and fans can register on www.livenation.it to access it and secure your tickets early.

The general sale will then begin at 10am local time on 2 August via Ticketmaster.

These were the ticket prices for Sabrina Carpenter’s other European shows, so fans can expect them to be similar:

General admission standing – €90,94

Standard seated tickets – €62,94 / €74,14 / €90,94

Premium seats – €118,94

Team Sabrina Preshow Party VIP Package – €250 / £260 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

Short n’ Sweet VIP Package – €138 / £165 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

These are the originally announced UK and European shows on the Short n’ Sweet Tour, with shows in Italy expected to be announced today (30 July).

3 March – 3Arena, Dublin – tickets

4 March – 3Arena, Dublin – tickets