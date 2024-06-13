House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has revealed they were “lonely” when filming season two, leading some fans to worry they might be thinking of leaving the show.

In interviews to mark the launch of season two of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Emma D’Arcy has spoken candidly about the isolating filming experience they had to endure, which some fans think could mean their departure from the series.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, has shared that they were separated from many of their cast pals. Season two sees the characters part ways, meaning cast members didn’t have scenes together as they pursued their individual storylines.

The non-binary icon reportedly developed a close bond with their cast members when filming the first season, including Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke (their negroni sbagliato with prosecco bestie), who portrays Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower.

At the show’s New York premiere on Monday (10 June), D’Arcy told The Hollywood Reporter that filming season two without Smith and Cooke was “kind of lonely.”

Though they clarified: “There’s so many beautiful actors on the show, it’s an ever-mutating thing.

You may like to watch

“Certainly, I think it’ll make the active viewership kind of more exciting because there are so many parts to the series that I’ve not had the chance to watch yet. So I get to watch as sort of a pure fan, these other narrative strands.”

Following these comments, some fans seem to be concerned that D’Arcy may decide to step back after the second season, and not appear in the third, with Google searches for the term: “Is Emma D’Arcy leaving House of the Dragon?” spiking massively after the interview was released.

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. (HBO)

So far, there is no official announcement of a third season’s cast, but showrunner Ryan Condal revealed to TechRadar that a third season is already in early development.

Speaking about their two co-stars and their filming separation, D’Arcy went on to share: “It really makes you know what you lost, I suppose — every time we do get to work [together], it’s a great privilege and very exciting and very thrilling and nourishes something because it sort of feels old.

“So much of us making the first series, well for me, was falling in love with them — with Matt, with Liv, with other members of the cast — so anytime you get joy in that is a treat. But shows have to move on, I think that’s what keeps it exciting, and there are different gravitational pulls this season for [Rhaenyra].”

Season two of the popular fantasy show, adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, will see married couple Rhaenyra and her uncle, Daemon, face off against in a Targaryen civil war against the newly crowned Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Rhaenyra’s half brother.

This division – as some of the characters set off to war – is what prompted the actor’s set separation.

Smith echoed D’Arcy’s disappointment with being separated. Speaking about his fellow actor, Smith shared: “It was a shame, I missed them terribly because I love being around them; not only are they a wonderful actor, they’re a wonderful person to sort of knock about with every day.

“So I missed them, but it was what the story required.”

Cooke also noted the same feeling of missing her fellow actors when speaking to Vogue with D’Arcy: “We barely saw each other.”

D’Arcy responded: “I… I missed ya.” While Cooke shot back: “I missed you too!”

So, is Emma D’Arcy leaving House of the Dragon? Well, we will just have to wait and see: but we certainly hope not. Stay tuned for further season three casting announcements as and when we have them.

House of the Dragon season two premieres on Max on 16 June and on Sky and Now on 17 June.