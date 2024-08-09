Olympic pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, whose medal dreams were ultimately crushed when his crotch dislodged the bar of the pole vault during the Paris 2024 qualifiers, has reportedly been offered $250,000 to join an adult site.

According to TMZ Sports, porn site CamSoda has extended an offer to the French athlete after his genitals clipped the bar during a qualifying round on 3 August.

The collision caused the bar to fall to the mat, leaving the Frenchman in 15th place, and causing onlookers to urge the sports star to “call a drag queen” before his next vault so that he can be taught to “tuck”. The process, typically used by drag queens and trans folk, aims to flatten one’s genitals in order to create smooth lines in clothing and affirm one’s gender.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024

The outlet reported that the vice president of the company Daryn Parker said: “If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.

Parker continued: “As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Ammirati for a comment on the matter.

Ammirati has previously spoken to the French Athletics Federation about the mishap but didn’t draw any further attention to his nether regions.

“It’s a big disappointment,” he said. “I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.

“I was 100 per cent physically [ready]. The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.”