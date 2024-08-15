Gay Olympians Matthew Mitcham and Robbie Manson tease OnlyFans ‘collab’

Gay Olympians Matthew Mitcham and Robbie Manson have teased a collaboration of their OnlyFans pages, and it’s suddenly hot in here.

While the wider geopolitical state of the world isn’t exactly fabulous at the moment, there’s some hard evidence that we live in the best timeline: really hot gay athletes are on OnlyFans and posting content with varying levels of explicitness.

Two of them are Australian diver Matthew Mitcham and New Zealand oarsman Robbie Manson.

Mitcham joined the platform, which is commonly used to share explicit images for a monthly fee, in 2023, while Manson followed suit more recently.

And it looks as if the two are coming together to maximise their joint slay (read: thirst levels) after teasing a joint effort for the site – though the clothing levels remain unclear.

“Did someone say collab?” the post on Mitcham’s Instagram account reads. “*OF* course. Robbie Manson, openly gay rower from New Zealand.”

And, of course, OF are the initials of OnlyFans, indicating that this specific collaboration may be hitting the adult platform. Lucky us!

The post is set to the tune of Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess”, which famously features the lyrics: “You wanna guess the colour of my underwear?”

Hopefully, there won’t be any need for guessing in this case.

Although the post on Mitcham’s Only page can only be viewed if you’re a subscriber, the caption reads: “What happens when two creators cross paths at the Olympics? Collab! I met openly [the] gay NZ rower at Pride House when we were in Paris last week. Do you want to see the other shots from the series?”

Silly question!

Manson’s post reads: “It was great to catch up with @matthewmitcham again and do a cheeky collab. Who wants to see more?”

We do, we do.

Both Mitcham, who won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 10m platform event, and Manson, who rowed in the men’s double sculls in Paris this year, have been open about their decision to join the platform.

In a recent piece for The Telegraph piece, Mitcham wrote: “I’ve invested a lot of time and effort in my body. If people want to see it, I’d be stupid to give it away for free. Some might ask: ‘Why give it away at all?’ My answer would be, ‘My body, my choice’.

“And just like any project you’ve worked hard on, it’s natural to be proud and want to show it to people.”

Manson recently told Reuters: “I get more than double what I would be on otherwise as an athlete. Read into that what you will, but I am making more [on] OnlyFans than I am from rowing at this stage.”

A handful of Team GB divers are also on the platform, including Paris double-medallist and Tom Daley’s synchro partner, Noah Willams, and Jack Laugher. If you can’t afford the subscription fee, there’s always the group’s performance of the viral “Apple” dance, dressed only in tiny Speedos.

Like we said, the best timeline.

