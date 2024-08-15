Drag Race star signals she’s ‘done’ with franchise after latest elimination

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World star Eureka has signalled that she’s finally “done competing” on the franchise after her fourth appearance and elimination.

Gone are the days when only Jujubee was a four-time returnee to the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise; as of Canada Vs. The World‘s second season, which is currently airing, the list now includes Alexis Mateo, and Eureka, with many other queens on round three.

Eureka first appeared on season nine of the flagship franchise in 2017, before leaving due to injury, and returning for season 10 the next year. When she made the finale of All Stars 6 in 2021, many fans assumed that would be the last time we saw the elephant queen on Drag Race – but how wrong they were.

She again competed on Drag Race this year, on season two of Up North spin-off Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World, alongside franchise icons like Kennedy Davenport, Lemon and Cheryl. Though she was recently eliminated after a lipsync against Miss Fiercalicious, some viewers have already been begging for round five.

But Eureka herself isn’t too sure. Taking to X, Eureka wrote that she is, “done competing” and is “ready to live” outside the Werk Room walls. After starring in – count them – 35 episodes over four franchises, we’re sure we’d feel the same.

3 mugs and 3 looks still safe! I’m done competing im ready to Live! pic.twitter.com/b0VQURyJ9P — Eureka! (she/her/they/them)🐘👑 (@eurekaohara) August 14, 2024

One fan encouraged Eureka to give it one last go, referencing Ginger Minj’s alleged fourth time return to the franchise: “I believe you have one more season in you mother! If Ginger can come back for All Stars 10, you can comeback for All Stars 11 or 12.”

Eureka, however, replied: “No thank you, I’m ready to enjoy my success in this franchise and focus on my health.”

Never one to close the door entirely, she then added: “Maybe one day but not right now.”

No thank you, I’m ready to enjoy my success in this franchise and focus on my health — Eureka! (she/her/they/them)🐘👑 (@eurekaohara) August 14, 2024

In her elimination episode, Eureka opened up about her struggles with addiction and substance abuse, calling it “harder than [transitioning].” She later followed up with a separate post on X, writing:

“Honestly this season of Drag Race was very difficult and I battled a lot! I’m def going to discuss it more. I been holding back cause I hate being open about struggling financially but i got in way over my head and had unfinished costumes I was finishing in my hotel.”

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.

