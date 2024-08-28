Allie X announces ‘Weird World Tour’ dates with Violet Chachki

Allie X has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on the Weird World Tour, which will see her take her album, Girl With No Face back on the road.

Fans can get their hands on Allie X tickets from 10am local time on 29 August via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 31 October in Boston and head to the likes of Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Other dates on the run include shows in Indianapolis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago and Austin, as the singer says she’s “visiting many cities I’ve never played before”.

The Allie X tour will be in support of her acclaimed third studio album, Girl with No Face.

The LP features singles “Off with Her Tits”, “Weird World” and the title track and was accompanied by a tour earlier this year.

She played dates in the UK, Ireland, US and Canada as part of the short run for the Girl with No Face Tour.

Plus she’s also confirmed that she’ll be joined by Drag Race royalty Violet Chachki across the upcoming Weird World Tour’s run.

Ahead of Allie X tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Allie X tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on 29 August via Ticketmaster.

A presale begins from 12pm EST / 9am PST on 28 August. This is available via Ticketmaster and fans can use the code ‘GALINA’ to access tickets early.