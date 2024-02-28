Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to illness: ‘It’s all taken a toll’

Adele has postponed her ongoing Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele due to illness, saying that performing while unwell has “taken a toll” on her voice.

The 35-year-old British star and 16-time Grammy award winner shared the news with her fans earlier today (28 February) in an Instagram post.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she began the statement, which is approaching one million “likes” on the social media platform.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

Adele, who has been performing on weekends in Vegas since November 2022, said that doctors had told her she has “no choice but to rest thoroughly”.

The star postponed all her shows for the remainder of March, but promised fans that she and her team “are already working out the details” on when the postponed dates would be rescheduled to.

Fans have flocked to the comment section of her Instagram post to urge the star to rest well and not return to the residency before she’s ready.

“You been going HARD AF for 35 PLUS WEEKS,” one person commented. “Please REST your body and vocal chords. To all the people crying ‘what am I going to do,” she’s only human and next time purchase insurance.”

The comment currently has almost 9,000 “likes”.

“That angel voice has to be recovered, take care of yourself,” another fan wrote.

A third added: “It happens. The most important thing is to take care of yourself and your instrument. She’ll be back on top in time.”

Originally, the “Someone Like You” singer was set to begin Weekends With Adele in January 2022, but had to abruptly postpone the show with just a few days notice owing to production delays and Covid-19.

Earlier this year, she announced that she’d be returning to Europe over the summer, following the Vegas residency wrapping up in June.

She’s set to play ten dates at an open arena in Munich, Germany, which has been created especially for the shows.