Billie Eilish played her unreleased album Hit Me Hard and Soft in full at her New York show in anticipation of the release, and to say we’re jealous is an understatement.

The queer icon’s new album is set to be released in T-minus 24 hours, and unless you were lucky enough to be in the crowd at her 15 May show at the Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn for the album listening party – or at her Do Lab party at Coachella where she previewed the ultra-sapphic “Lunch” – you won’t have heard any of her new singles, yet.

The singer played the unreleased album in full. (@billieeilish/Instagram)

In a clip circulating X (formerly Twitter) of the free (yes, really) listening party, the star stood on stage as her ethereal vocals were heard through melancholic lyrics, “You said your heart was changing / You couldn’t even break it.”

Okay, so she hasn’t exactly given away what to expect from the upcoming album to the wider world, but if it contains anything like her Oscar award-winning “What Was I Made For?“, we’re going to be in for a treat.

The singer announced her upcoming album in April, whilst also confirming that she’s “not doing singles.

The LGBTQ+ icon took to Instagram to share the announcement at the time, which was studded with a slew of emojis. “‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she wrote beneath the album’s cover, which features Eilish underwater after being thrown out of a white door.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. Not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once. Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. Love you love you love you.”

Eilish isn’t the only singer opting to share her album in full, as opposed to releasing singles in the lead-up to the album release date. Ariana Grande’s recently released album Eternal Sunshine only had one single, “yes, and?”.

And her artistic choice didn’t prevent the success of the album, which reached number one on iTunes just hours after its release.

Hit Me Hard and Soft is available from 17 May on all streaming platforms.